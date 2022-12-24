Jennifer Aniston makes it clear that she is not fond of Meghan Markle

 
Jennifer Aniston has made it abundantly clear that she is not fond of Meghan Markle.

Aniston recently received backlash for following a racist account that openly abuses Angelina Jolie, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Amber Heard.

Julie Stone who introduces herself as a writer is followed by the "Friends" star on Instagram.

The "Friends" star connected on Instagram with Mandana Dayani, former president of Meghan and Harry's Archewell organization.

Aniston, who often likes Manadana's Instagram posts, did not like the one which featured Meghan Markle. In the post shared by Archewell's former president Meghan had expressed solidarity with the women of Iran. 

Anniston recently followed Johnny Depp on the photo and video sharing app after he won a deflation lawsuit against former wife Amber Heard.

Meghan and Prince Harry's supporters think Jennifer Aniston opposes the couple's decision to quit their royal duties and for being "woke".

"She's following this account. I think she feels that this account is her alter ego. An obvious hater to others and being her narcissistic self," said a commentator.

Jennifer Aniston seems to be only high profile celebrity that follows the controversial account that targets the royal couple, Angelina Jolie and Amber Heard.

