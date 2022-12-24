Emma Thompson reveals she performed a stunt with a fractured ankle

Emma Thompson may be strong but she realises that she 'can hurt herself.'

The actress 63, discovered “that I was sort of no longer as invulnerable as I thought,” as she spoke with People Magazine in an interview.

“Whilst I'm strong, because I'm getting older, I can hurt myself, and that was interesting,” she added.

During the production of her new film, Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical, Thompson revealed that hurt herself pretty easily on set.

“I fell over for no good reason and fractured my ankle,” shared the actress, who transformed herself into the role of Miss Trunchbull. “And I thought, ‘That's kind of weird, I’ve never hurt myself like that. Huh, that's because I'm getting older.' My body's changing and I've got to be more careful with it.”

Thompson then had to wear a compression boot on the Matilda set, “I said, 'I'm so sorry, I've got to wear the boot,’” she recalled.

“They said, ‘It's okay, you're doing a stunt today.’ I said, ‘What? I've just fractured my ankle.’ They said, ‘It's okay, we're just turning you upside down. It's fine, you're on a crane.' I said, 'Okay, all right then.’”

Thompson recently starred in the new movie Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, directed by Sophie Hyde, in which she portrays an emotionally wrought and physically naked, and not in a lowlight, sexy kind of way, widow.