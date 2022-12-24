 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Emma Thompson reveals she performed a stunt with a fractured ankle

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 24, 2022

Emma Thompson reveals she performed a stunt with a fractured ankle
Emma Thompson reveals she performed a stunt with a fractured ankle

Emma Thompson may be strong but she realises that she 'can hurt herself.'

The actress 63, discovered “that I was sort of no longer as invulnerable as I thought,” as she spoke with People Magazine in an interview. 

“Whilst I'm strong, because I'm getting older, I can hurt myself, and that was interesting,” she added.

During the production of her new film, Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical, Thompson revealed that hurt herself pretty easily on set.

“I fell over for no good reason and fractured my ankle,” shared the actress, who transformed herself into the role of Miss Trunchbull. “And I thought, ‘That's kind of weird, I’ve never hurt myself like that. Huh, that's because I'm getting older.' My body's changing and I've got to be more careful with it.”

Thompson then had to wear a compression boot on the Matilda set, “I said, 'I'm so sorry, I've got to wear the boot,’” she recalled.

“They said, ‘It's okay, you're doing a stunt today.’ I said, ‘What? I've just fractured my ankle.’ They said, ‘It's okay, we're just turning you upside down. It's fine, you're on a crane.' I said, 'Okay, all right then.’”

Thompson recently starred in the new movie Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, directed by Sophie Hyde, in which she portrays an emotionally wrought and physically naked, and not in a lowlight, sexy kind of way, widow.

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton, Prince William share similar ‘Harry Potter scar’ on their heads

Kate Middleton, Prince William share similar ‘Harry Potter scar’ on their heads
Beyonce sets date for return to live concerts after four-year hiatus

Beyonce sets date for return to live concerts after four-year hiatus

Tamar Braxton pens note from isolation: ‘Thought God was taking me home’

Tamar Braxton pens note from isolation: ‘Thought God was taking me home’
Christina Applegate uses her ‘humour shield’ to cope following MS diagnosis

Christina Applegate uses her ‘humour shield’ to cope following MS diagnosis
Dwayne Johnson goes blond in festive makeover: ‘Where's my dignity?'

Dwayne Johnson goes blond in festive makeover: ‘Where's my dignity?'
Watch: BTS V drops cover of ‘It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas'

Watch: BTS V drops cover of ‘It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas'
Meghan Markle gets apology from The Sun: 'We are sincerely sorry'

Meghan Markle gets apology from The Sun: 'We are sincerely sorry'
Queen's favourite son Prince Andrew thrown out of Buckingham Palace months after her death

Queen's favourite son Prince Andrew thrown out of Buckingham Palace months after her death

King Charles looking for 'magic solution' to prevent egging incidents

King Charles looking for 'magic solution' to prevent egging incidents
Meghan Markle 'was not around long' to say she did 'good job at royal duties

Meghan Markle 'was not around long' to say she did 'good job at royal duties
Jury finds Canadian rapper Tory Lanez guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Jury finds Canadian rapper Tory Lanez guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion
Jennifer Aniston makes it clear that she is not fond of Meghan Markle

Jennifer Aniston makes it clear that she is not fond of Meghan Markle