Mickey Arthur strong candidate to become Pakistan's head coach again

Mickey Arthur, who is a South African legend and has coached multiple teams including Pakistan, is a strong candidate for the head coach position of green shirts, sources told Geo News Saturday.

Incumbent head coach Saqlain Mushtaq and bowling coach Shaun Tait — who were hired in February 2022 for a year — may not be retained by the Najam Sethi-led new management of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), according to sources.

However, National High-Performance Centre's batting coach Mohammad Yousuf was given assignments with the national team on a series-to-series basis by the PCB.

The sources said that the PCB will soon initiate the process of appointing new batting, bowling, and head coaches.



The newly appointed chairman of the PCB's management committee, Najam Sethi has hinted at hiring a foreign coach for the team.

The sources said that Arthur had coached the national squad from 2016 to 2019 and Pakistan won the Champions Trophy in 2017 under him. They said that the members of the management committee are also in the favour of appointing the South African national.

PCB sacks board members, selection committee

A day earlier, the cricket board's management committee informed the Governing Board members and heads of the selection committee including chief selector Muhammad Wasim about their termination, sources told Geo News.



Officials, privy to the development, said that PCB informed the officials that their position no longer exists after the termination of PCB's 2019 constitution.



Wasim was also informed about the termination of his position via e-mail. The women and junior selection committees would also be reconstituted.

This development came after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif constituted a management committee and named Najam Sethi as the PCB's chairman to revive 2014's Constitution.

The management committee has been tasked to repeal the PCB Constitution 2019, approving the proposal in para 7 of the summary.