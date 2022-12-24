Catherine Zeta-Jones calls daughter Carys actual‘Wednesday Addams’ in her life

Catherine Zeta-Jones is a mother to a real-life Wednesday Addams before she cast cast on the Netflix show.

The Oscar winner shared a sweet throwback video of daughter, Carys Douglas, appearing in a school production Friday, December 23rd, 2022.

Zeta-Jones and compared her daughter to 20-year-old Jenna Ortega, of whom she plays the role of a mother Morticia Addams in Wednesday.

"Carys, my real daughter as a little girl. [laughing emoji],” Zeta-Jones, 53, wrote in a caption alongside a video footage of Carys during a school recital. She is seen standing on stage in a black and white striped top and Addams Family-style eye makeup, i.e. smudged eyeliner. Looking unimpressed, the little one eventually made eye contact with her mom and pulling a funny face.

“I have had a Wednesday Addams in my life for 19 years and 9 months. [laughing emoji]” she continued. “Morticia and I love you my little rain cloud [heart emoji],” giving a nod to her character on the hit Netflix show.

“Somebody was not amused!,” one of Zeta-Jones’ followers commented on the video. “You’ve been preparing for this Morticia role for a long time lol,” another Instagram user added, while a third called the footage “gold.”



According to People, in early December, Zeta-Jones raved about the support that Carys and brother Dylan Douglas, 22, have shown her throughout her career and marriage to screen legend Michael Douglas, 78.

“Both my daughter and Dylan have been so incredibly supportive to me, not just as an actor, but just me, you know," she told the outlet at the Los Angeles premiere of Wednesday, where Dylan joined her as her date.

“I've been extremely blessed to be able to have both in my life,” she added about her "very close relationship” with both of her children.