JIT formed to probe Islamabad suicide attack

Policemen gather at the suicide blast site in Islamabad on December 23, 2022. — AFP

Four-member team to investigate attack.

JIT to have representatives from ISI, IB.

Attack martyred one cop, injured multiple people.

ISLAMABAD: A joint investigation team (JIT) has been formed to probe the suicide bombing in the federal capital's Sector I-10, a notification from Islamabad's Chief Commissioner's Office said Saturday.

At least one cop was martyred, while multiple were injured on Friday in the suicide attack, Deputy Inspector General Operations Sohail Zafar Chattha said, as the country battles terrorism.

The notification mentioned that the team was formed on the recommendation of the Islamabad Inspector-General's Office.

The team comprises four officers — Senior Superintendent of Police (CTD) Islamabad, one representative each from the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Intelligence Bureau (IB), and any member that the inspector-general nominates.



CTD Police Station's SHO and the investigating officers in the case will assist the team in the probe, the notification mentioned.

Following the attack, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said the terrorists had plans to attack a "high-value target" and had the police officers not stopped them, it would have "been a shame for the country".

The incident comes as the security situation in the country seems to be deteriorating, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, after the Tehreek-e-Taliban (Pakistan) ended a ceasefire with Pakistan.

An increase has been noticed in threats and attacks on security forces and high-profile political personalities in KP since then, but the government has stressed that terrorists would be dealt with "iron hands".

The suicide attack

A suicide attacker, riding a cab with a woman, blew himself up when four bike-riding cops of Eagle Squad intercepted them at Sector I-10/4 Friday morning.

As a result of the blast a police official was martyred, while seven — including a policeman and civilians were injured — police told the media.

CTD of the Islamabad police registered an FIR and initiated an investigation to make headway toward the terrorist outfit involved in the attack.

The Islamabad police were on high alert after getting information from intelligence agencies that a gang of terrorists have entered the capital to target sensitive installations, prime political personalities, top government figures, religious places, and churches on the occasion of Christmas, the officer said.

Four bike-riding Eagle Squad cops led by Head Constable Adeel Hussain, with Constables Muhammad Hanif, Muhammad Yousaf and Muhammad Bilal, were on duty at East Service Road of I-10 when they noticed a suspicious cab bearing registration number LEI-7793, a man and a woman on board, police sources told The News.

The cops flagged the cab to stop but the driver sped away towards I-10, the police sources said and added that the Eagle Squad started chasing the cab and got them in front of Street No 31 of I-10/4 and rushed towards the vehicle. However, the terrorists blew themselves up.

Head constable Hussain was martyred in the suicide blast averting a major attack and massive casualties by his timely action against the suicide attackers, top operational officers said.