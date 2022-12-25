 
sports
Sunday Dec 25 2022
By
Reuters

Brazil football legend Pele's family gather at hospital bedside

By
Reuters

Sunday Dec 25, 2022

Legendary Brazilian football player Pele poses for a portrait during an interview in New York, US, April 26, 2016. — Reuters
Legendary Brazilian football player Pele poses for a portrait during an interview in New York, US, April 26, 2016. — Reuters 

Brazilian football legend Pele's family members gathered at the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo on Saturday, where the 82-year-old, widely considered one of the greatest footballers of all time, has been since late November.

Doctors said this week that Pele's cancer had advanced and that he requires care related to renal and cardiac dysfunction. His family said he would remain in a Sao Paulo hospital over Christmas.

Pele has received regular medical treatment since a tumour was removed from his colon in September last year.

"Almost all of them. Merry Christmas. Gratitude, love, togetherness, family. The essence of Christmas. We thank you all for all the love and light you send," his daughter Kely Nascimento wrote on Instagram with a picture of their family in the hospital.

Pele's son Edinho, who played in goal for Santos in the 1990s, posted a picture of himself holding his father's hand to Instagram on Saturday, with the caption "Father... my strength is yours." 

Following Argentina's win in Sunday's World Cup final, Pele posted a picture on social media of their team lifting the trophy, and hailed performances from squad leader Lionel Messi, France's rising star Kylian Mbappe, and surprise semi-finalists Morocco.

"Today, football continues to tell its story, as always, in an enthralling way," he said. "What a gift it was to watch this spectacle of the future of our sport."

Brazilian players had during a quarter-final in Qatar unfurled a massive banner on the pitch with an image of the football great during his 1970 World Cup win. It simply read: "Pele!"

More From Sports:

Shadab Khan breaks T20 record

Shadab Khan breaks T20 record
Pak vs NZ: Mir Hamza, Shahnawaz Dahani, Sajid Khan added to Test squad

Pak vs NZ: Mir Hamza, Shahnawaz Dahani, Sajid Khan added to Test squad
Pakistan and New Zealand seek revival after England battering

Pakistan and New Zealand seek revival after England battering
Pak vs NZ: Ajaz Patel hopeful to take advantage of Pakistan’s spin-friendly wickets

Pak vs NZ: Ajaz Patel hopeful to take advantage of Pakistan’s spin-friendly wickets
Schedule for New Zealand Test, ODI series revised

Schedule for New Zealand Test, ODI series revised
Shahid Afridi appointed chief selector for New Zealand series

Shahid Afridi appointed chief selector for New Zealand series
Haris Rauf gets hitched to Muzna Malik in intimate ceremony

Haris Rauf gets hitched to Muzna Malik in intimate ceremony

Mickey Arthur strong candidate to become Pakistan's head coach again

Mickey Arthur strong candidate to become Pakistan's head coach again
Pak vs NZ: Multan Test shifted to Karachi due to foggy conditions

Pak vs NZ: Multan Test shifted to Karachi due to foggy conditions
After seven years, Bugti Stadium in Quetta picked as fifth venue for PSL 8

After seven years, Bugti Stadium in Quetta picked as fifth venue for PSL 8
Ish Sodhi says Pakistan's 'special' for him

Ish Sodhi says Pakistan's 'special' for him
New Zealand won't underestimate Pakistan despite England whitewash: coach

New Zealand won't underestimate Pakistan despite England whitewash: coach