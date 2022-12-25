Celine Dion shares special Christmas wish to fans amid disease

Celine Dion has taken to Instagram to wish her fans the festive season of Christmas.

The 54-year-old shared a clip on social media to wish fans a "Merry Christmas" on Christmas Eve.

She started the video in English, saying, "Merry Christmas, everyone," before repeating the same in French.

"Wishing you love, happiness, the best of health," she continued while sending the same message along to her French-speaking fans before saying "Bye, bye," and blowing a kiss to the camera.

"Happy Holidays to all ✨????Joyeuses fêtes à tous ✨???? - Céline xx…" the singer captioned the video.





Several fans commented to reciprocate the love back to the My Heart Will Go On singer, with one fan writing, "The best of health to you ????????????"

"MERRY CHRISTMAS, OUR QUEEN! ????????," another fan wrote.

Earlier the month, Dion revealed the news about her health to social media that she was diagnosed with a neurological disorder called Stiff Person Syndrome—a rare and incurable disease that can cause debilitating muscle spasms, among other things, eventually turning sufferers into "human statues."

"I've been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it's been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I've been going through," Dion wrote in the caption. "It hurts me to tell you that I won't be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February."