Sunday Dec 25 2022
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry fear becoming 'has-beens': 'Only Netflix

Sunday Dec 25, 2022

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly petrified of becoming ‘has beens’ after the negative roll-out from the Netflix docuseries.

Washington-based commentator Hilary Fordwich issued this claim.

While talking to Express UK Ms Fordwich claimed, “Perhaps there won't be the same heightened degree of interest for as long as perhaps in the US.”

“Harry, who fears becoming a ‘has been’, will have to escalate issues so as not to become irrelevant.”

“Sensation sells so his claims need to be more provocative as many courtiers witnessed this fear of irrelevance deepen after aides stopped him from doing things separately from Prince William. Perhaps this means the twain shall never meet.”

This is especially true since “For Netflix this is business, about a cost benefit analysis, profits to the bottom line matter.”

“Their concern isn’t about tradition nor preserving the dignity or privacy of any family. For Netflix the concern is more about shelf life.”

