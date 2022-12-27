 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 27 2022
Christina Haack celebrates first Christmas with all three kids after custody of youngest son with Ant Anstead

Christina Haack celebrated her first Christmas with all three children after winning the heated custody battle for youngest son, with ex-husband ant Anstead.

On, Saturday, December 24, Christina Hall shared her Christmas celebration, with her 3-year-old son Hudson, whose custody she won with Ant Anstead, via her Instagram story.

The Flip or Flop alum, shared a picture of Hudson, 3, posing with older siblings Taylor, 12, and Brayden, 7, on Christmas Eve.

According to US Weekly, Christina's three children looked happy as they posed with their maternal grandparents in one of the pictures.

The 39-year-old TV personality, bantered with her oldest daughter in a video, "I can’t believe you still eat Santa’s cookies." After Taylor’s brothers were jealous of her extra snack, the preteen replied that it is "my tradition."

Christina, who married Joshua Hall earlier this year, shares her two children, Taylor and Brayden, with ex Tarek El Moussa, and son Hudson, with Ant Anstead, whose custody she won after a heated dispute.

