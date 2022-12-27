 
Showbiz
Tuesday Dec 27 2022
Sushant Singh Rajput's death: Sister reacts to shocking claims saying 'he was murdered'

Tuesday Dec 27, 2022

Sushant Singh Rajput reportedly died because of suicide in 2020
Earlier yesterday, news came out that the employee of the Mumbai’s Cooper Hospital Roopkumar Shah claimed that late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered.

As per his claims, Sushant did not die because of suicide rather his body had marks of fracture. Shah has been retired from his service and yet he has not provided any proof to support his claims.

Hearing this traumatizing news, Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti reacted to the claims and asked the CBI to open up the case again and look into the matter.

Taking it to her Instagram, she wrote: “If there is an ounce of truth to this evidence, we urge CBI to really look into it diligently. We have always believed that you guys will do a fair investigation and let us know the truth. Our heart aches to find no closure as yet. #justiceforsushantsinghrajput.”

Roopkumar claimed the murder via statement that said: “When I saw Rajput’s body, there were marks of fracture and some marks around his neck due to some pressure. The marks of strangulation and hanging are different as I had been performing autopsies for nearly 28 years.”

As per New18, the multi-talented actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment in Bandra on June 14, 2020. 

