Tuesday Dec 27 2022
DJ duo Dimitri Vegas, Like Mike returns to India after three years for gig

Tuesday Dec 27, 2022

DVLM are famous Bulgarian-Greek DJs
The famous Bulgarian-Greek DJ partners Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike have returned to India after three years for a gig this week and the fans are going crazy.

The duo has a really close connection to India as they have performed five times previously in the country. They really admire the Indian food and Indian music. They also wish to collaborate with artists from the Hindi film Industry.

In conversation with the sources, they revealed: “We’re always open to new collaborations with artistes from all cultures. We know of AR Rahman (composer), Zakir Hussain (tabla legend) and Anoushka Shankar (sitar player).”

Dimitri further added: “For me, personally, being in a movie could be fun. Acting is a career I’m pursuing. I’ve just had my first lead role in the movie H4Z4RD, which followed an appearance in the final instalment of Jurassic World: Dominion. Since I am pretty close to Salman Khan (actor), I hope one day, I can feature in one of his movies.”

The duo DVLM used to visit India very often before the pandemic. But soon after its outbreak, the Indian fans got deprived of their live performances for more than two years. 

The two also remarked: “We typically visit every year, so this feels like an eternity since we last interacted with our Indian fans, reports HindustanTimes.”

