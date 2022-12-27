 
Tuesday Dec 27 2022
King Charles’ butler defends ignoring Harry, Meghan in Christmas speech

Tuesday Dec 27, 2022

King Charles’ former butler has defended the monarch’s decision to not include his son Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle in his landmark first Christmas speech as King, reported The Daily Star.

In the first King’s speech in 70 years, King Charles made sure to mention his late mother the Queen Elizabeth and father Prince Philip, as well as Prince William and Kate Middleton, and notably left the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Commenting on Charles’ glaring omission of his younger son from his historic Christmas speech, former royal butler Grand Harrold, who served him at the Highgrove estate for seven years, said that it ‘made sense’.

Speaking to GB News, Harrold said: “I think the reality is that for the King, he obviously talked about the Prince and Princess of Wales and their recent visit to Wales, which was a significant moment for the Royal Family.”

“I think with everything that's gone on recently, it was probably best not to mention Harry and Meghan. They're not working into the Royal Family so there isn't any real reason to mention them as such, because they haven't done anything of significance as working members of the Royal Family.”

“So, it probably made sense not to mention them, to be honest,” Harrold concluded.

King Charles’ Christmas speech came weeks after the release of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s latest spate of attacks on the royal family in their Netflix series, Harry & Meghan, which premiered on December 15, 2022.

