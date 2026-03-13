'Married at First Sight' expert Mel Schilling give shocking cancer update

Mel Schilling, the psychologist and dating expert who became a familiar face on Married at First Sight Australia, revealed she has terminal cancer after nearly two years of treatment.

In an emotional Instagram post on Friday, the 54-year-old shared that her oncology team has told her there are no further treatment options.

“I honestly don’t know how long I have left,” she wrote.

“But I do know I will fight to my last breath and will be surrounded by the love and support of my people.”

Schilling first disclosed her cancer diagnosis in December 2023, when doctors discovered a colon tumour “the size of a lemon.”

Though the tumour was removed and she was initially given the all-clear, the cancer later returned in her lungs.

Over the past two years, she underwent 16 rounds of chemotherapy while continuing to film MAFS, and was preparing to join a clinical trial in March 2026.

Her optimism was shaken over Christmas when she began experiencing severe headaches and numbness.

Tests revealed the cancer had spread to her brain.

Despite radiotherapy sessions, doctors have now told her there is nothing more they can do.

“Hearing those words changes everything,” she wrote. “My light is starting to fade – and quickly. But I am still here, still fighting, and surrounded by the most incredible love.”

Schilling thanked fans for their support.

She said their messages helped sustain her through treatment.

The psychologist also urged others to trust their instincts.

Schilling emphasized, “If something doesn’t feel right, please get it checked out. It might just save your life.”

Nine Entertainment, which airs Married at First Sight, released a statement saying the network was “deeply saddened” by the news.

“Mel is a woman of extraordinary depth, kindness, and an unshakeable spirit. She isn’t just a colleague; she is family,” the statement read.