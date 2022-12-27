 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Charlotte Crosby claps back at Ulrika Jonsson after lip filler comments

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 27, 2022

Charlotte Crosby claps back at Ulrika Jonsson after lip filler comments
Charlotte Crosby claps back at Ulrika Jonsson after lip filler comments

Charlotte Crosby recently responded to Ulrika Jonsson after she compared Crosby’s old lips to “two Michelin tyres” in her write-up.

On Monday, the Geordie Shore star took to Instagram Stories and shared a column from Jonsson where she asked, “What did Charlotte see when she looked in the mirror at her – swollen, augmented lips?”

To this, Crosby responded, “I can't believe we still live in a world where women still want to tear other women down and men also for that matter.”

“It's even more bizarre that newspapers still allow it to be printed. The woman who wrote this article has managed to take a swipe at 3 people in this short piece,” wrote the 32-year-old.

Crosby mentioned, “I cannot help but feel slightly sorry for people who feel the need to tear others apart in a desperate bid for attention. Or to grab a few more readers.”

Charlotte Crosby claps back at Ulrika Jonsson after lip filler comments

Jonsson took a dig at Crosby for “putting up photos of herself looking battered and bruised after having her lip fillers dissolved”.

“Clearly, the prospect of carrying on walking around as if you have two Michelin tyres attached to your mouth no longer appeals,” explained Crosby.

For the unversed, the former Celebrity Big Brother winner shot herself when beautician got her plump pout deflated eight year after having fillers on her lips.

More From Entertainment:

Denise Austin reveals her secrets to getting in shape at the age of 65

Denise Austin reveals her secrets to getting in shape at the age of 65
Celine Dion wishes fans 'best of health' after opening up about her stiff person syndrome

Celine Dion wishes fans 'best of health' after opening up about her stiff person syndrome
'Schitt's Creek' cast hints at a movie after the show's end

'Schitt's Creek' cast hints at a movie after the show's end
Emma Roberts wishes son Rhodes' happy second birthday with special post

Emma Roberts wishes son Rhodes' happy second birthday with special post
Prince Louis' sweet gesture to his sister Princess Charlotte leaves fans gushing, video goes viral

Prince Louis' sweet gesture to his sister Princess Charlotte leaves fans gushing, video goes viral
Chris Rock's Netflix Special ‘Selective Outrage’ release date is out

Chris Rock's Netflix Special ‘Selective Outrage’ release date is out
Bella Thorne makes a shocking revelation: A director accused her of 'Flirting with him' when she was 10

Bella Thorne makes a shocking revelation: A director accused her of 'Flirting with him' when she was 10
Ciara reveals her New Year resolution and how she plans to 'Level up' in 2023: Find out

Ciara reveals her New Year resolution and how she plans to 'Level up' in 2023: Find out
Christina Ricci explains why she thinks her children will grow as ‘feminists’

Christina Ricci explains why she thinks her children will grow as ‘feminists’
Jennifer Lopez talks about how growing up with LESS MONEY shaped her personality

Jennifer Lopez talks about how growing up with LESS MONEY shaped her personality
Pregnant Hilary Swank says twins are 'Two Gifts of a Lifetime' in a sweet Christmas post

Pregnant Hilary Swank says twins are 'Two Gifts of a Lifetime' in a sweet Christmas post
Song Joong Ki spotted in weddings in India and Korea with alleged girlfriend Katy Louise Saunders

Song Joong Ki spotted in weddings in India and Korea with alleged girlfriend Katy Louise Saunders