King Charles issued stern warning after first Christmas speech

King Charles has been warned that the monarch’s 'multifaith and multiculturalism' threatens to destroy his own house and put an end to the British monarchy.



The warning was issued by Queen Elizabeth’s former chaplain Gavin Ashenden after King Charles first Christmas speech as monarch.

Gavin Ashenden told GB News, per Fox News, "I think that if this slow movement into multiculturalism and multifaith goes on, we'll lose the monarchy, because in the end, I don't think it will be true to itself."

He further said, “And I don't think the monarchy can float if it becomes a multicultural, multifaith monarchy."

King Charles said in his message: "While Christmas is, of course, a Christian celebration, the power of light overcoming darkness is celebrated across the boundaries of faith and belief. So, whatever faith you have or whether you have none, it is in this life-giving light, and with the true humility that lies in our service to others, that I believe we can find hope for the future. Let us therefore celebrate it together, and cherish it always.”



