Usher pens a heartfelt tribute to his grandmother: ‘my prayer warrior’

Usher has recently dedicated an emotional tribute to her grandmother Ernestine Tina Carter after she died at age 87.



My Boo hit-maker took to Instagram and posted a slew of photos as well as a video on how he’s been coping with grief.

“I LOVE U MORE,” wrote the 44-year-old.

The singer continued, “It's taken me a few days to come to grips with the fact that my Grandma Tina is no longer with me. I'm praying for clarity and strength for all whom relied on her.”

The Burn crooner pointed out that she would “help those in need and she did just that”.

“It was her life’s work. She was truly a prayer warrior for me and so many others. I feel a bit lost right now,” remarked the singer.

Usher shared that a part of him is “trying to be strong for others,” while another “continues to break silently”.

Recalling his grandma’s last words, the singer said, “There’s a time for everything son...there's a time to laugh, a time to cry...there's a time to live and a time to die.”

The Yeah! crooner added, “I need you right now more than ever Grandma. Just to hear u one more time. Missin u. I celebrate u and your life!!”

In the end, Usher mentioned about a piece of advice he received from “someone”.

“Keep in mind that it's only sad because we miss them and that's us being selfish and rightfully so but it's really a congratulatory celebration b/c they're at the ultimate place forever! I believe that... she will be missed very much,” he concluded.

