Thursday Dec 29 2022
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘digging themselves into a deeper hole’ with each tell-all

Thursday Dec 29, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been issued a warning regarding their ongoing tell all and how its “digging them into a deeper hole’.

An inside source close to Us Weekly brought these claims to light.

The insider was even quoted saying, “William isn't planning to give his side of the story or openly retaliate. He's remaining dignified and is getting on with the job.”

“The general consensus amongst the royals is that Harry and Meghan aren't doing themselves any favors by speaking out about the family and that they're digging themselves into a deeper hole with these tell-all's.”

“They're hoping that once Spare is released Harry and Meghan will focus on the future and not the past.”

This comes shortly after an insider branded the docuseries a thorn in Prince William’s side. 


