Molly-Mae Hague receives fans support after accused of photoshopping baby bump

Thursday Dec 29 2022
Thursday Dec 29, 2022

Molly-Mae Hague received massive support from fans after a minority accused the former Love Island star of photoshopping her baby bump on Christmas Day.

The heavily pregnant influencer, who boasts 6.8million followers on the social media platform, has been celebrating her final Christmas before welcoming her first child with boyfriend Tommy Fury in the new year.

Sharing a selfie as she hosted a dinner party for loved ones at her lavish Manchester home, Molly-Mae, 23, revealed her prominent baby bump while arching her back in a form-fitting maxi dress.

The innocent photo has since prompted fierce debate among followers, with some uncharitably accusing her of doctoring her posture to make the bump look more pronounced than it really is.

Commenting on the snap, one observer wrote: 'Post the unedited version.'

A second added: 'Deffo been touched up this picture how mad looking is her belly. Be natural and show that beautiful pregnant body without photoshopping it... Tbh I find it makes you look weird.'

While a third asked: 'Molly no shade but why facetune your bump? Can see the curved line on the floor tile, nothing wrong with a B shaped bump.'

Others were quick to defend the TV personality, with one replying: 'Can't see any bends in the tiles personally.'

While a second aggrieved follower added: 'I hope you don’t take the time to read these sh***y comments.

Another wrote: 'I mean I’m pretty sure that’s just the angle of the photo but tbf the fact people have took the effort to zoom in and find weird things like this is a little odd.' 

