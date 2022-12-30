Neetu Kapoor all set to welcome '2023' from abroad with other celebs

Neetu Kapoor wraps up shoot for 'Letter to Mr. Khanna'

Ahead of the New Year, many Bollywood celebrities flew off to some really exotic locations for the celebrations; Neetu Kapoor also joins in the list and spends holidays abroad.

Neetu shared a picture on her instagram story giving a glimpse to her holiday life abroad. The picture she shared showed many known celebrities partying along with Neetu. The caption on the picture read: “Gearing up for 2023.”

In the picture, filmmaker Karan Johar, fashion designer Manish Malhotra, actor/dancer Nora Fatehi and Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni can be seen. All of them posed for the camera together at a restaurant right before having a scrumptious meal.

The picture also featured actor Lakshya Lalwani who is soon going to make his acting debut in the Bollywood industry with Shanaya Kapoor in Bedhadak.

On the professional front, Neetu Kapoor just wrapped up the shoot for upcoming film Letters to Mr. Khanna. The film will focus on a mother-son relationship and the family dynamics. The emotional drama also features Sunny Kaushal, Sharddha Srinath and Asrani, reports Etimes.