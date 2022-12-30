BTS V Birthday: Watch unseen video of Kim Taehyung shared by J-hope

BTS V is celebrating his 27th birthday on December 30 and not only the ARMY but the band mate J-hope also wished him in an epic way.

The fans have been celebrating the Winter Bear singer's birthday who is also known as Kim Taehyung since Thursday.

Referring to V's birthday as Taehyung's day, the fans of the singer have have flooded Twitter with adorable edits and photos.

Not just the fans but BTS fellow members also took to social media to share cute birthday posts for V.



BTS rapper J-hope took to his Instagram stories and shared an unseen video of V in which he can be seen going goofy.

The rapper also took to Twitter and wrote, "My beloved brother, Taehyung, we are late because of the time difference!!!! Don't be sick, stay healthy, smile and live happily like now... When Taehyung laughs, hyung laughs too, Love my brother, my love"

BTS Jimin also shared a lovely video of him and V with a lovely caption.

V also received countless wishes from fans he has all across the globe. The band's official agency BIG HIT MUSIC also shared a set of 20 photos of the singer to wish him.





