 
entertainment
Friday Dec 30 2022
By
Web Desk

BTS V Birthday: Watch unseen video of Kim Taehyung shared by J-hope

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 30, 2022

BTS V Birthday: Watch unseen video of Kim Taehyung shared by J-hope
BTS V Birthday: Watch unseen video of Kim Taehyung shared by J-hope 

BTS V is celebrating his 27th birthday on December 30 and not only the ARMY but the band mate J-hope also wished him in an epic way.

The fans have been celebrating the Winter Bear singer's birthday who is also known as Kim Taehyung since Thursday.

Referring to V's birthday as Taehyung's day, the fans of the singer have  have flooded Twitter with adorable edits and photos. 

Not just the fans but BTS fellow members also took to social media to share cute birthday posts for V.

BTS rapper J-hope took to his Instagram stories and shared an unseen video of V in which he can be seen going goofy. 

The rapper also took to Twitter and wrote, "My beloved brother, Taehyung, we are late because of the time difference!!!! Don't be sick, stay healthy, smile and live happily like now... When Taehyung laughs, hyung laughs too, Love my brother, my love"

BTS Jimin also shared a lovely video of him and V with a lovely caption.

V also received countless wishes from fans he has all across the globe. The band's official agency BIG HIT MUSIC also shared a set of 20 photos of the singer to wish him.


More From Entertainment:

Pete Davidson friends urging him to date someone out of celebrity circle

Pete Davidson friends urging him to date someone out of celebrity circle

Meghan Markle ‘crafting’ memoir to ‘call out and drag’ Royal Family: Sources

Meghan Markle ‘crafting’ memoir to ‘call out and drag’ Royal Family: Sources
Tom Cruise still 'obsessed' over beating Oscar winner Brad Pitt?

Tom Cruise still 'obsessed' over beating Oscar winner Brad Pitt?
Olympic ice skater recreates ‘Wednesday’ iconic dance, video goes viral

Olympic ice skater recreates ‘Wednesday’ iconic dance, video goes viral

Selena Gomez open to 'dating' after revealing life struggles in documentary

Selena Gomez open to 'dating' after revealing life struggles in documentary

Kim Kardashian in ‘better place legally’ after Kanye West divorce

Kim Kardashian in ‘better place legally’ after Kanye West divorce

Italy theatre cancels show by Putin-tattooed Russian dancer

Italy theatre cancels show by Putin-tattooed Russian dancer
Pete Davidson handling Emily Ratajkowski split ‘just fine’: ‘No bad blood’

Pete Davidson handling Emily Ratajkowski split ‘just fine’: ‘No bad blood’
Drake handwritten lyrics found in a dumpster to auction for over $20,000

Drake handwritten lyrics found in a dumpster to auction for over $20,000
Prince Harry leaves brother Prince William ‘concerned’

Prince Harry leaves brother Prince William ‘concerned’
Andrew Tate breaks silence on arrest by Romanian authorities: 'Their agents'

Andrew Tate breaks silence on arrest by Romanian authorities: 'Their agents'
Prince Andrew: The Musical mocked for ‘defying common sense’

Prince Andrew: The Musical mocked for ‘defying common sense’