Saturday Dec 31 2022
Scott Disick planning next career move after reduced 'The Kardashians' role

Saturday Dec 31, 2022

Scott Disick is reportedly planning his next career move after his appearance in his ex Kourtney Kardashian’s show The Kardashians has been reduced.

An insider spilt to The Sun that the Flip It Like Disick alum does not have any financial support from the Hulu show and is now focusing on making money of his own.

Disick "could make an appearance on season 3, but it would be similar to the last where he's only shown for a small part,” the source said.

"Scott's not filming 24/7 with them,” the insider added. "He's focusing on making money separate from the show because he doesn't have that financial support anymore.

"He's looking for brand partnerships and his next career move, especially after his spin off show (Flip It Like Disick) flopped."

"Scott's minimal appearance in Season 2 comes as no surprise," the source continued. "The Kardashians moving to Hulu and Travis [Barker] marrying Kourtney had a lot to do with it."

"The focus of the show is on the girls (Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kylie and Kendall). Since Scott's not romantically involved with Kourtney, they didn't feel like there was a storyline for him.

Furthermore, the source noted that Disick’s "tension and estrangement" from Tarvis Barker is one of the reasons he is not in the show.

"Travis and Scott don't like each other at all. They can't stand to be in the same room together," the insider spilt to the publication.

