Saturday Dec 31 2022
'Squid Game': South Korea awards highest honour to series team

South Korea awarded Netflix's global hit series Squid Game lead star Lee Jung-Jae and filmmaker Hwang Dong-hyuk the highest national cultural medal.

According to Yonhap News Agency, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol presented the Geumgwan Order of Cultural Merit to the duo of Hwang and Lee as a token of commendation for their "role in the national film industry."

President Yoon lauded the filmmaker for the "fierce efforts and talent" he has displayed throughout his career with other films, including, Silenced and Miss Granny, which eventually led to him bagging the Best Director Emmy Award for Squid Game in September.

Further, the President also praised Lee for his "remarkable performance" on the series, saying he merged his character and viewers' hearts.

Earlier in September, Lee also bagged the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series award, making the first Asian to get the award at Emmy Awards for Squid Game.

"Thank you to Director Hwang for making realistic problem[s] we all face come to life so creatively on the screen, with a great script and amazing visuals," Lee said in his acceptance speech upon receiving the award. "To everyone watching from Korea, my friends, family, and dearest fans, I want to share this joy with you. Thank you."

