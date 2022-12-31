Savannah says she cannot get married while her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley are in prison

Savannah opened up about her life and what it is going to be like after her parents start their prison sentences in February. Savannah said in an episode of her podcast, Unlocked, that she cannot get married or have a kid while her parents are going to be in the prison, as reported by Fox News.

Savannah shared on the podcast that she feels like her life is at a standstill and she can't move on with it. She further added that she is struggling business-wise in her life at the moment.

Savannah said, "In my mind, I'm like, 'I can't move on with my life. Until I know that they're going to be there, I can't get married. I can't have a kid. It's like I'm grieving the loss of parents that are still alive."

She further added, "That's what I'm struggling with right now is business-wise, I keep pushing forward."

Todd has been sentenced to 12 years while Julie has been sentenced to 7 years. They both are convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, tax fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States.