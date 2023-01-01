 
Sunday Jan 01 2023
BLACKPINK Jisoo responds to a fan about her solo debut

Sunday Jan 01, 2023

BLACKPINK Jisoo gave a good news on her solo debut when a fan asked her the question, during a fan call.

Previously Jisoo opened up on the troubles in pursuing solo debut, admitting that "There’s a chaos of conflicting questions" around the type of music she should go for.

According to Koreaboo, Jisoo was asked on Weverse by fan if they "look forward to Jisoo’s solo album next year."

The fan asked, "Chu!! Can I look forward to Jisoo’s solo album next year??!!" Jisoo replied, "Please wait for Jisoo’s solo in 2023."

After Jisoo earned praise directly from Camilla Cabello for her solo stage cover of Liar, fans are patiently waiting for her solo debut.

Check out Jisoo's reply:


