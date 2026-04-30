Adam Scott makes surprising confession about Taylor Swift's new album

Adam Scott reveals honest opinion on Taylor Swift's music

Adam Scott is a Taylor Swift fan at heart, and not a casual one but rather a fully-converted Swiftie, as he revealed in a new interview.

The 53-year-old actor was asked to share something he nerds out about, which people wouldn't expect from him, and his answer was, "Taylor Swift."

During his appearance at Kid Cudi's Big Bro podcast, the Severance star shared that he has been a fan of the Eras Tour performer, since the beginning of her career.

Praising her "insane" songwriting, Scott said, "It's like we have our own Joni Mitchell, but if Joni Mitchell absorbed Neil Young."

Scott went on to gush over Swift's new album, The Life of a Showgirl, and noted that she has created this "huge breadth of work in a relatively short amount of time" and it's "super impressive."

This was not the first time the Parks and Recreation actor has praised the Grammy winner publicly.

He has been vocal about his support for her, and attended her Eras Tour shows with his children.