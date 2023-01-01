 
Sunday Jan 01 2023
Dwayne Johnson recalls ‘beautiful mana & mayhem’ of fan moments: 'Proud papa'

Sunday Jan 01, 2023

Dwayne Johnson shares the behind-the-scenes of an adorable fan moment.

The Black Adam star showed it all off in a video that has been shared to Instagram.

The video in question showcases an adorable meeting between Johnson and some of his smallest fanbase.

It also contains a caption that highlights one of the biggest lessons he’s always trying to teach his kids, regardless of where he may meet fans.

The caption reads, “Beautiful mana & mayhem These kids were so patient waiting for me and as you can see, they were so cool, sweet and happy.”

“And here’s the best part of this moment/ I always ask my daughters two questions when they see me interact with fans…”

‘What’s the best part about being famous?’ and ‘What’s the most important thing about famous?’ They both answer simultaneously, ‘Making people happy’, ‘Being kind’.”

“Proud papa bear moment Important that my daughters always keep fame in a humbling perspective.”

“With their wicked sense of humor, I know years from now they’re going to blurt out, “Best part of being famous is all the FREE S***!”

