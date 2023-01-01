 
Lea Michele shares her ‘favourite’ day from 2022 with son Ever

Lea Michele looked back on one of her favourite days from 2022.

In a photo shared on News Year’s Eve, the Glee alum shared her accomplishments, professional and personal, in a lengthy Instagram caption with a sweet photo with son.

“To find one photo to encapsulate this year was almost impossible. I put together a slide and there were too many to fit,” she began.

“I put together a slide and there were too many to fit. Starting the year off traveling with my best friend, living and loving NYC with my husband and our family, to the SA documentary, performing at the TONYS, finding out I would finally be Fanny, and then opening on Broadway in FUNNY GIRL and having so many more incredible dreams come true for our show. So much to be so incredibly thankful and grateful for.”

However, the actress shared that after much contemplating, she landed on a special picture of her son that highlighted a big moment in their lives. One picture showed little Ever walking down a hallway, wearing a backpack almost as big as him that was monogrammed with his initials. In another photo, Michele walked down a sidewalk with her son on her shoulders.

“But at the end of the day this photo says it all. September 6th was Evers first day of little school. It was a big day for our family,” she wrote.


“September 6th was Evers first day of little school. It was a big day for our family. We packed his tiny bag and took pictures together in the morning. Hours later I would be performing on Broadway as Fanny Brice for the first time. It was a big day for our little family”

Michele welcomed her first child in August 2020 with husband Zandy Reich, whom she married the year before in March 2019.

