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Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce send sparks flying with mysterious celebration

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce raise eyebrows with new ceremony amid wedding buzz
By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 08, 2026

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce send sparks flying with mysterious celebration
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce send sparks flying with mysterious celebration  

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce seemed to set off the alarms with an undisclosed celebration days before they are rumoured to be getting married.

The 36-year-old pop superstar and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, also 36, have a highly anticipated wedding planned for either June 13, or July 3, and while the date is not confirmed yet, Swifties got curious when her Rhode Island mansion lit up with fireworks on Sunday, June 7.

Soon after the videos went viral on the internet, the Opalite hitmaker's fans began speculating if she already got married and the release of her Toy Story song, I Knew It, I Knew You, was meant to distract the noise surrounding her wedding.

Eagle-eyed Swifties flocked to the comments and shared their reactions to the theory, with one writing, "It would be the most Taylor Swift thing in the world to distract everyone with a new song while she got married HAHAHAHAHA."

Another added, "Honestly, I think it was her bachelorette party, but I can’t help laughing just thinking about the other possibility."

A third chimed in, "Yep. My theory is her team 'leaked' the July 3rd date to divert attention from the real date which is sometime in June."

More congratulated the couple on protecting their private ceremony from the public eye, writing, "I hope so, that way their wedding was the most peaceful while the world took care of talking about IKIIKY." 

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