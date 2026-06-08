Taylor Swift delights fans with new 'Toy Story 5' treats

Taylor Swift gave her fans more surprises tied to her latest collaboration with Toy Story 5.

The Eras World Tour superstar treated Swifties to two more new versions of I Knew It, I Knew You, co-written and co-produced with her longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff,

Just two days after the original track released on Friday, June 5, the Cruel Summer hitmaker dropped a Digital Acoustic Version and a Digital Piano Version of the same song on Sunday, June 7.

The two new versions were originally exclusive to physical collector's edition CD singles sold on Swift's Official Website.

Fans can stream the new variants on platforms like Apple Music or purchase them directly as digital downloads from her website.

Shortly after dropping I Knew It, I Knew You, the Bad Blood singer penned a heartfelt message, reflecting on the songwriting process and explaining the full circle moments she had.

“Writing this song felt like a musical departure and coming home at the same time,” she wrote in a June 5 social media post. “Creating something for Jessie was a new challenge and also felt like second nature all at once. And being a @toystory kid from the age of 5 til now… is an adventure I plan to be on, to infinity and beyond.”

Mentioning Jack she continued, “We wrote this with so much adoration for these characters that made us laugh and helped us learn lessons and think outside the backyard all throughout our childhoods.”

Additionally, Toy Story 5 and its full soundtrack are scheduled to hit theaters worldwide on June 19, a date fans noted aligns with the 20th anniversary of Swift's debut single, Tim McGraw.