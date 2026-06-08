Niall Horan revives Directioners with sweet shout out to Harry Styles

Niall Horan once again stole the hearts of One Direction fans with a wholesome tribute to his former bandmate Harry Styles.

The 32-year-old Irish musician introduced the As It Was hitmaker's song American Girls in a now-viral clip by saying, "by my good friends Harry Styles."

Horan caused a meltdown among the boyband's fans who were beyond excited to see the This Town singer mention his former bandmate with love.

Directioners took to social media and gushed over the clip, writing, "MY NARRY HEARTTTTT" and "the better duo."

A third chimed in, "OH MY GOD AHHHHHH," and "waited for this day," another added.

"My heart will always love narry," one cheered, and "NO MATTER WHAT NARRY REMAINS STRONG," exclaimed a fan.