Jennifer Garner’s subtle dig at Ben Affleck divorce stirs online debate

Jennifer Garner recently opened up about her life after her split from Ben Affleck while reflecting on family, work and personal growth.

The 54-year-old actress shared that the breakup period was very hard and changed her daily life in many ways.

Jennifer, who is now starring in a new project called The Five Star Weekend, said that she stepped back from work for a long time while focusing on raising her children.

The Deadpool & Wolverine star explained that everything at that time felt overwhelming and difficult to manage.

Jennifer then added that she has learned to be kinder to herself and accept that life is never perfect or perfectly balanced.

She, however, added that mistakes, hard days and emotional moments are all normal parts of life.

The Family Switch actress also talked about co-parenting with Ben Affleck and said both of them continue to work together for their children.

She made it very clear that their focus is always on giving stability and love to their kids even after separation.

The mother of three went on to add that she has gone through a lot of change but has grown stronger through it.

Jennifer Garner now tries to focus on her work, her children and keeping a calm and positive mindset in her everyday life.