Ariana Grande takes swipe at famous ex during Eternal Sunshine tour

Ariana Grande laughed her failed marriage off to ex-husband Dalton Gomez with a thinly veiled swipe during the first show of her Eternal Sunshine tour.

The 32-year-old pop superstar began her tour on Saturday, June 6, at the Oakland Arena in Oakland, California and poked fun on her past relationships with Pete Davidson, Big Sean, late Mac Miller, as well as Gomez, in the song Thank U, Next.

The song includes lyrics like, “One day I’ll walk down the aisle / Holding hands with my mama … Only wanna do it once, real bad / Gon’ make that last.”

However, after singing “Only wanna do it once, real bad” the Side to Side hitmaker held up two fingers and laughed playfully seemingly joking about marrying again after the one with Gomez ended up in a divorce.

The Wicked star returned to the stage after a seven-year break from performing live and during the opening night, she shared an emotional moment with fans as she teared up and said, “I missed you. It’s great to see you. This is very overwhelming, so thank you so much for all of your love.”