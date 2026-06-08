 
Geo News

Ariana Grande takes swipe at famous ex during Eternal Sunshine tour

Ariana Grande takes a dig at marriage with Dalton Gomez at new show
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published June 08, 2026

Ariana Grande takes swipe at famous ex during Eternal Sunshine tour
Ariana Grande takes swipe at famous ex during Eternal Sunshine tour

Ariana Grande laughed her failed marriage off to ex-husband Dalton Gomez with a thinly veiled swipe during the first show of her Eternal Sunshine tour.

The 32-year-old pop superstar began her tour on Saturday, June 6, at the Oakland Arena in Oakland, California and poked fun on her past relationships with Pete Davidson, Big Sean, late Mac Miller, as well as Gomez, in the song Thank U, Next.

The song includes lyrics like, “One day I’ll walk down the aisle / Holding hands with my mama … Only wanna do it once, real bad / Gon’ make that last.”

However, after singing “Only wanna do it once, real bad” the Side to Side hitmaker held up two fingers and laughed playfully seemingly joking about marrying again after the one with Gomez ended up in a divorce.

The Wicked star returned to the stage after a seven-year break from performing live and during the opening night, she shared an emotional moment with fans as she teared up and said, “I missed you. It’s great to see you. This is very overwhelming, so thank you so much for all of your love.”

Matt Damon opens up about sacrificing family life for career
Matt Damon opens up about sacrificing family life for career
Tony Awards 2026 delivers major wins, historic moments and big surprises
Tony Awards 2026 delivers major wins, historic moments and big surprises
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce send sparks flying with mysterious celebration
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce send sparks flying with mysterious celebration
Taylor Swift delights fans with new 'Toy Story 5' treats
Taylor Swift delights fans with new 'Toy Story 5' treats
Ellie Goulding says motherhood has left her better prepared for music comeback
Ellie Goulding says motherhood has left her better prepared for music comeback
Sophie Turner reveals acting became cathartic amid difficult period in her life
Sophie Turner reveals acting became cathartic amid difficult period in her life
Gracie Abrams gets emotional on new 'Close To You' milestone
Gracie Abrams gets emotional on new 'Close To You' milestone
Tracy Shaw breaks down after chemotherapy leaves her with 'no strength left'
Tracy Shaw breaks down after chemotherapy leaves her with 'no strength left'