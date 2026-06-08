Kanye West’s Netherlands concert turns emotional with Michael Jackson tribute

Kanye West, music mogul who is also known as Ye, created a special moment during his concert in the Netherlands when he paid tribute to Michael Jackson in front of live crowd.

The 49-year-old rapper performed at the GelreDome stadium in Arnhem on June 6, where he surprised fans by acknowledging the pop legend during his set.

While performing Jackson’s P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing), Ye asked the audience to show love for the late icon and raised energy in the venue.

The moment was about his earlier work, as the same Jackson track was sampled in his 2007 hit Good Life.

During the show, the Heartless rapper slowed down the sample before moving into his own performance, blending both songs in a live tribute style.

Along with this tribute, Ye performed some of his popular songs like Can’t Tell Me Nothing and his verse from American Boy, which kept the crowd excited throughout the night.

After the concert, videos spread online and many fans said that the Michael Jackson moment was the most special part of the show.

Ye often shows love for Michael Jackson in his music and in interviews, so the tribute felt meaningful for many fans watching.

Even with some controversy around him, the crowd in Arnhem stayed focused on the music and enjoyed the performance, sharing lots of reactions on social media then.