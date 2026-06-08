Tony Awards 2026 delivers major wins, historic moments and big surprises

The 2026 Tony Awards celebrated Broadway’s biggest stars and productions, with Schmigadoon! winning top musical prize of the night and Death of a Salesman taking home the most awards overall.

The awards ceremony took place on June 7 at Radio City Music Hall in New York and it was hosted by singer P!nk.

The glamourous night was filled with performances, emotional speeches and a few historic moments.

Schmigadoon!, which is based on the Apple TV+ comedy series, won four awards, including Best New Musical.

However, it also picked up prizes for Best Book of a Musical and Best Original Score.

While accepting the award, producer Lorne Michaels shared that sometimes people simply need a story filled with music, laughter and a happy ending.

Death of a Salesman got the strongest night in terms of total wins, collecting six awards.

The production won Best Revival of a Play, meanwhile Joe Mantello earned Best Direction of a Play. Laurie Metcalf also received an award for her performance.

Apart from this, one of the biggest moments came when John Lithgow made Tony Awards history.

At 80, he became the oldest man to win a competitive acting Tony Award as he won Best Leading Actor in a Play for his role as author Roald Dahl in Giant.

Elsewhere, Ragtime won Best Revival of a Musical, while Cats: The Jellicle Ball picked up some honours.