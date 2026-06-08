Sophie Turner reveals acting became cathartic amid difficult period in her life

It comes after earlier this month Joe made rare remarks about being a 'single dad' and co-parenting their two daughters

Sophie Turner has opened up about her feelings on turning 30, revealing she had a mini breakdown and appearing to hint at 'manipulation' by ex husband Joe Jonas during their bitter custody row in a candid new interview.

The actress, 30, and the singer, 36, separated in 2023 after three years of marriage, and their divorce was finalized in 2024.

They share two daughters Willa, five, and Delphine, three, and did have to work through a brief custody battle.

In a new interview she gave an insight into her tumultuous twenties and shared that she was worried about her milestone birthday which came in February.

She also spoke about how some of her film and TV work has been 'cathartic' to process some of the more challenging times of her life - hinting at the custody battle.

While she didn't specifically mention Joe - Sophie told The Telegraph: 'I did a movie called Trust about a girl who had to go into hiding because she was being manipulated by this man she had a baby with and needed to protect her child - she had personal things to process and it felt like an opportunity for me to do that too.'

She added of life in her twenties: 'All my best friends are my age and we went to school together and we're having a year of 30th birthdays. We're just so happy to be out of the mess of our 20s.

'Each of us has had a mini-breakdown but we all feel really positive now. I was very ready to leave that decade of my life behind.'

It comes after earlier this month Joe made rare remarks about being a 'single dad' and co-parenting their two daughters.