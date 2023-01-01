 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 01 2023
‘Out of touch’ King Charles spouting ‘hypocrisy’

Sunday Jan 01, 2023

King Charles is being called out for having ‘no sympathy’ for the plight of the common man, amid his ‘hypocrisy’.

Meghan Markle’s biographer issued this accusation against Omid Scobie.

Per a report by Express UK, Mr Scobie believes “It seemed rather hypocritical for the King to express sympathy and concern for difficulties faced by the nation he serves when, just a week prior to recording his message at Windsor Castle, he had quietly made a dramatic U-turn on plans for 'cut-price' coronation celebrations.”

This also comes shortly after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised a coronation that will showcase the “best of Britain” and Mr Scobie argued that the £100million cost will be double that of his mothers’.

At the same time, however, “Despite the estimated increased cost, Charles’ ceremony will be shorter and last between one and two hours (as opposed to his mother’s three-hour event) with rituals considered outdated or cumbersome cut to allow for the reduced run time.”

“There are also expected to be far fewer attendees at the 2023 coronation: 2,000 compared to 8,000 at the late Queen’s.”

