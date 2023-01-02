Queen Consort Camilla isn’t ‘only tagging along’ with King Charles III

FileFootage

A royal expert recently shed light on Queen Consort Camilla’s role in Charles III’s reign as the new monarch gears up for a much-awaited coronation next year.



During her conversation with OK!, Jennie Bond that Camilla will be surely by Charles’ side as during his first speech as King, Charles talked about her “steadfast devotion to duty”.

Jennie explained: “Camilla will be working as hard as she possibly can alongside Charles and on her solo engagements. She’s very aware that this is a shared job, a job share! She is such a support to Charles.

“She’s a vital part of his ability to do his job. She’s not just tagging along, she is a very important part of those engagements – she is his guardian angel, his strength,” she added.

Weighing in on Charles’ coronation, Jennie said that the occasion will be both “joyful and solemn”.

“It’ll be a fantastic day. Charles’ mother, in the Christmas message she gave the year she acceded, said she looked forward to her coronation and asked for everyone to pray for her on the coronation day,” she said.

“Charles will be hoping for unity. Unity is pretty important today – we’re so divided, in the country, the world and the royal family. I’m sure Charles will be hoping his coronation will be a rallying call for all to move on from the disunity that has been so prevalent ever since Brexit.”