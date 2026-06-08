Idris Elba speaks out on ‘James Bond’ role and says fans may not accept it

Idris Elba has finally opened up about the long running rumours that he could become the next James Bond and he says the idea was never really realistic.

In a recent interview with British GQ, the 53-year-old actor said that people talked about him as Bond for years, but it was never something he truly expected.

Elba explained that while he understands why fans liked the idea, he never saw it as a real option.

He explained that James Bond is a character with a very fixed image around the world and in some places a Black actor in the role would not be accepted.

The icon also added that the rumours were never serious and were mostly just public talk, not something based on real casting plans.

He went on to share that Bond should stay close to the original idea of the character instead of being changed for trends or debates.

The Luther: The Fallen Sun star’s comments have once again sparked massive buzz on the internet about representation in big movie roles and who should play iconic characters.

Even though fans kind of imagined him as Bond, Elba has now made it clear that he never believed it would happen.