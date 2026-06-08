New ‘Love Island USA' contestant caught in online controversy before entering villa

Love Island USA contestant KC Chandler found himself at the centre of online controversy just days after entering the villa.



A woman claiming to be his former girlfriend recently shared a series of posts on social media that quickly caught the attention of fans.

Although she did not directly name KC in her original video, many viewers started linking the claims to the reality star.

In her post, the woman described what she called a toxic past relationship.

She alleged that her ex displayed troubling behaviour during their time together, including hacking her phone, contacting her while burning her belongings and creating emotional distress.

She also shared images that appeared to show personal items being set on fire.

The situation gained even more attention after social media users suggested the person she was talking about was KC.

Speculation then got massive when she reportedly interacted with comments making that connection.

In another post, the woman claimed her former partner would be "cosplaying as a good guy in the villa," a remark that fueled even more discussion among Love Island USA viewers.

The posts have since been removed, but screenshots continue to circulate online.

So far, KC has not publicly responded to the allegations.

As filming keeps contestants cut off from the outside world, he is currently unable to address the claims.

At this stage, the allegations remain unverified and have not been independently confirmed.