Kim Kardashian's F1 reporter scandal catches fire on social media

Kim Kardashian lands in accusations of 'classless' behaviour after attending F1 game

Kim Kardashian landed on the wrong side of public opinion after she attended her boyfriend Lewis Hamilton’s latest F1 event with sister Khloe Kardashian by her side.

The 45-year-old reality star made her way to the race at the Monaco Grand Prix 2026, where she was approached by famous reporter Martin Brundle for a grid interview.

However, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star appeared to ignore him as she continued moving as seen in videos circulating online.

“Normally, people will have a quick chat with us. Are you enjoying F1?” Brundle seemed to asked Kim, who left with a simple wave without engaging in conversation.

Brundle then responded, “So, we’re not talking today.”

The interaction sparked debate on social media with netizens writing, “How rude was Kim Kardashian? Brundle there to ask questions and she looks at some dude to see if Brundle was worth talking to. Poor. #F1 #Monaco.”

Another added, “Some ‘celebrities’ need to get a grip when on the grid walk for the F1, they should be kicked off if they dont want to chat. Kim Kardashian take note. Martin Brundle his funny self as usual lol.”

A third chimed in, “Kim Kardashian is not too good to talk to Martin Brundle. What a complete lack of class.”

Meanwhile, there were others who believed Kardashian was rightfully not obliged to interact, as they wrote, “There’s never been an expectation WAGS will take interviews, no matter how audacious Brundle is or how famous Kim is, nobody is entitled to force the drivers loved ones onto camera. Lets keep it that way.”