Brad Pitt, Ines De Ramon reportedly move in together: ‘They’re practically inseparable’

Brad Pitt and his rumoured ladylove Ines De Ramon have moved in together as the duo is taking their romance to next level as per recent reports.

An insider spilt to Life & Style Magazine that the Bullet Train star and de Ramon are “inseparable” while adding that Pitt’s Los Angeles home is their “love nest.”

The source said Pitt and 32-year-old jewelry executive are "hot and heavy" for each other, adding, “Ines has already brought some of her stuff over to Brad's place."

Pitt’s home is where the lovebirds “spend most of their time together" and where they spend hours bonding with each other while cooking meals.

The source went on to say that Pitt "usually loves to cook, but when Ines is around, they cook together, or she insists on making one of her favourite vegetarian broccoli dishes."

Apart from the actor’s home, the duo have “been paddle boarding, sailing, and shopping for clothes in Venice (California) and they disguise themselves in baseball caps and sunglasses to go hiking."

This comes after an insider told Us Weekly that the Fight Club star and the former wife of The Vampire Diaries actor Paul Wesley are in “early stages” of romance.

“Brad and Ines are officially dating now,” the insider said, “they really enjoy each other’s company and are having a great time in the early stages of an early relationship.”



