 
entertainment
Monday Jan 02 2023
By
Web Desk

Brad Pitt, Ines De Ramon reportedly move in together: ‘They’re practically inseparable’

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 02, 2023

File Footage

Brad Pitt and his rumoured ladylove Ines De Ramon have moved in together as the duo is taking their romance to next level as per recent reports.

An insider spilt to Life & Style Magazine that the Bullet Train star and de Ramon are “inseparable” while adding that Pitt’s Los Angeles home is their “love nest.”

The source said Pitt and 32-year-old jewelry executive are "hot and heavy" for each other, adding, “Ines has already brought some of her stuff over to Brad's place."

Pitt’s home is where the lovebirds “spend most of their time together" and where they spend hours bonding with each other while cooking meals.

The source went on to say that Pitt "usually loves to cook, but when Ines is around, they cook together, or she insists on making one of her favourite vegetarian broccoli dishes."

Apart from the actor’s home, the duo have “been paddle boarding, sailing, and shopping for clothes in Venice (California) and they disguise themselves in baseball caps and sunglasses to go hiking."

This comes after an insider told Us Weekly that the Fight Club star and the former wife of The Vampire Diaries actor Paul Wesley are in “early stages” of romance.

“Brad and Ines are officially dating now,” the insider said, “they really enjoy each other’s company and are having a great time in the early stages of an early relationship.”


More From Entertainment:

Drakes gives fans glimpse into New Year celebrations amid arrest rumors

Drakes gives fans glimpse into New Year celebrations amid arrest rumors
Queen Consort Camilla isn’t ‘only tagging along’ with King Charles III

Queen Consort Camilla isn’t ‘only tagging along’ with King Charles III
Inside David, Victoria Beckham’s New Year celebrations without son Brooklyn

Inside David, Victoria Beckham’s New Year celebrations without son Brooklyn

Prince William ‘dismayed’ over his broken bond with Prince Harry

Prince William ‘dismayed’ over his broken bond with Prince Harry
Fans compare BLACKPINK Jennie with Ah-Hyun of YG's new band Baby Monster

Fans compare BLACKPINK Jennie with Ah-Hyun of YG's new band Baby Monster

Brooklyn Beckham’s fans insist Nicola Peltz ‘driving him away from his family’

Brooklyn Beckham’s fans insist Nicola Peltz ‘driving him away from his family’
Jenna Ortega reacts to unpredictable fame of ‘Wednesday’

Jenna Ortega reacts to unpredictable fame of ‘Wednesday’
'Avatar 5': Jon Landau teases upcoming movie outside Pandora

'Avatar 5': Jon Landau teases upcoming movie outside Pandora
Benedict Cumberbatch maybe asked for reparations to Barbados: Report

Benedict Cumberbatch maybe asked for reparations to Barbados: Report
Olivia Colman pleaded Sam Mendes to cut THIS scene from film

Olivia Colman pleaded Sam Mendes to cut THIS scene from film
Couple set to scrap 'Last Christmas' song after buying rights

Couple set to scrap 'Last Christmas' song after buying rights
Kate Middleton to be ‘broadsided’ by Prince Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’

Kate Middleton to be ‘broadsided’ by Prince Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’