Monday Jan 02 2023
Kylie Jenner sparks reactions as her singing video goes viral: 'Who’s strangling the cat'

Monday Jan 02, 2023

Kylie Jenner sparked reactions after a video featuring her singing at her New Year Eve party went viral on the internet.

The reality TV star could be seen holding the mic while facing the DJ at the bash in the viral video as she croons, "It's coming, it's coming. Yeah!"

Donning a sizzling black dress, the Kylie Cosmetics owner turned around as she laughed with her sister Kendall Jenner, who sported a stylish cowboy hat.

However, Kylie’s fans were not impressed with her singing skills as they bashed her for being “corny and annoying” as per report by The Sun.

"Beyoncé is shaking,” one fan jokingly wrote on Reddit as another user replied, "I love Kylie but Beyoncé shouldn't worry at all LOL"

"So (expletive) corny and annoying,” another critic penned. “It’s giving high school teenager after one mikes hard lemonade."

"Who’s strangling the cat?" one user hilariously roasted the star while one amusingly wrote, “After Rise and Shine, Kylie has announced her second single, It’s Coming."

Some true fans of Kylie were of the opinion that the she should be allowed to have fun without being judged for her singing.

