 
Showbiz
Tuesday Jan 03 2023
By
Web Desk

Sajal Aly, Mehwish Hayat, Kubra Khan respond to controversial claims

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 03, 2023

Sajal, Mehwish and Kubra responds harshly over the latest allegations
Sajal, Mehwish and Kubra responds harshly over the latest allegations

Sajal Aly, Mehwish Hayat, and Kubra Khan have responded after they became the target of baseless rumours online.

Over the weekend, a popular YouTuber and former serviceman levelled serious allegations against some actresses and mentioned their initials; S.A, K.K, M.H and H.K.

The allegations broke out a storm on the internet, with netizens attaching names to the initials, forcing Sajal, Kubra, and Mehwish to respond harshly.

Taking to social media, Kubra asked the accuser to bring in proof to his claims or else she will take strict action and sue him for defamation.

Sajal Aly, Mehwish Hayat, Kubra Khan respond to controversial claims

Meanwhile, Mehwish Hayat, while calling the allegations baseless, said that she won’t allow anyone to defame her name.

Alif actress Sajal Aly also broke her silence and responded over the matter saying: “It is very sad that our country is becoming morally debased and ugly; character assassination is the worst form of humanity and sin.”


More From Showbiz:

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says 'he's done with small roles'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says 'he's done with small roles'
Kiara Advani, Siddharth Malhotra return from Dubai after celebrating New Year

Kiara Advani, Siddharth Malhotra return from Dubai after celebrating New Year
Gauahar Khan flex her pregnancy glow in the latest pictures: Take a look

Gauahar Khan flex her pregnancy glow in the latest pictures: Take a look
Lata Mangeshkar earns 84th spot in Rolling Stone's 'Best Singers of All Time' list

Lata Mangeshkar earns 84th spot in Rolling Stone's 'Best Singers of All Time' list
Alia Bhatt graced Forbes India with her glorious presence

Alia Bhatt graced Forbes India with her glorious presence

Sara Ali Khan shares a goofy Instagram post

Sara Ali Khan shares a goofy Instagram post

Deepika Padukone makes Forbes India cover look 'glorious'

Deepika Padukone makes Forbes India cover look 'glorious'
Fans speculate Kartik Aaryan was having hi-tea with Dr Niharika, Prateek Kuhad's ex

Fans speculate Kartik Aaryan was having hi-tea with Dr Niharika, Prateek Kuhad's ex

Vivek Agnihotri receives online hate for making a tweet about 'Besharam Rang'

Vivek Agnihotri receives online hate for making a tweet about 'Besharam Rang'
Anil Kapoor sends prayers and well-wishes to Jeremy Renner amid his accident

Anil Kapoor sends prayers and well-wishes to Jeremy Renner amid his accident
Akshay Kumar compares marriage to ‘maut ka kuan’: WATCH

Akshay Kumar compares marriage to ‘maut ka kuan’: WATCH

Ajay Devgn begins New Year with 'Singham Again's' narration: See picture

Ajay Devgn begins New Year with 'Singham Again's' narration: See picture