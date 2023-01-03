 
Charlie Cox gives confusing response on 'Daredevil' MCU variant question

Charlie Cox gives confusing response on 'Daredevil' MCU variant question

Charlie Cox updated fans on his titular role in Daredevil: Born Again whether it will be an MCU variant and the update is seemingly confusing.

The powerful street-level lawyer-turned-superhero has earned acclaim after portraying the lead in Netflix's Daredevil and has recently resurfaced in the MCU with Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Reportedly, with his upcoming show Matt Murdock is again going to have the chance to fight crime on the small screen once again, and Cox will be reprising the role.

However, it’s still a concealed secret whether Daredevil: Born Again will feature the same character from the Netflix show, or if he will be an MCU variant.

It still isn't clear if the original Daredevil should be considered for depicting the Born Again's story.

During an interview with inews.co.uk, Cox gave a rather confusing answer to the question. Unfortunately, his response isn't too helpful.

"I don’t think it’s a different character. I just think it’s maybe a different period of his life. I don’t think my interpretation will change – they hired the same actor."

He further added, "We’re saying this is a whole new… era, or variant? I haven’t read the scripts, so I don’t know. But like, it’s part of the multiverse?”

