Prince Harry reflects ‘vulnerability’ and ‘peak confidence’ in ‘60 Minutes’ interview

Prince Harry’s body language during his recent ’60 Minutes’ interview was analysed by an expert who spotted signs of ‘vulnerability’.



Body language Judi James told Express that the Duke of Sussex seemed to be in “bean-spilling mode” as he talked to Anderson Cooper.

The expert said: “The job of a promo clip is to sell the program and, like the Netflix trailers, this one seems to ramp up the drama by implication.”

“Harry looks as though he’s in bean-spilling mode here again and all of the teases comes from his body language,” she added.

James continued: “Firstly, there is Harry the prince, in full regal mode using gestures to suggest leadership and command. Walking with his host he has one hand in his pocket but the right hand is gesticulating as he talks.”

“This trait is one politicians and world leaders use to look more powerful and more in control than the person they are with,” the expert added.

“If one leader walks with the other the one doing the gesticulating looks like the more dominant leader while the other is forced to listen,” she continued. “Harry has his shoulders squared here and looks to be at peak confidence.”

“It suggests a desire to explain that is slightly superior, like a guru or coach. It is an attempt to make every word or reference important and memorable. It would be the equivalent to writing using lots of capitals or underlining,” he added.

“The final state here is one that suggests more vulnerability. This looks like victim Harry, making himself more submissive to his host, speaking with his left palm held upwards and then the right to suggest balance but with an air of disbelief and persuasion.”