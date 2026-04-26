‘Michael’ set for massive box office debut after strong $39.5m start

The biopic Michael started strong at the box office, earning $39.5 million as it hit cinemas.

The film is based on the life of late icon Michael Jackson and quickly pulled in big audiences through preview shows and its first day.

Because of this strong start, it is now expected to have a huge opening weekend.

Experts say that the movie could make between $65 million and $70 million in its first weekend and if that happens, it will become the biggest opening ever for a music biopic.

The film, however, is also getting help from premium screens like IMAX, where ticket prices are higher, adding more to its total earnings.

Many people are showing interest in Jackson’s story, which still has a strong impact on fans around the world.

At the same time, the movie is facing competition from The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, which is still bringing in large crowds after its successful run.

Even with this competition, Michael is holding strong and keeping its momentum.

With such a good start, the film is expected to become a big success, with final numbers likely to confirm a record breaking debut.