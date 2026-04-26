 
Geo News

Savannah Guthrie's mom case update as trial is set after disturbing threats

Nancy was last seen on the evening of January 31, 2026, after friends dropped her home in Tucson

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 26, 2026

Savannah Guthrie&apos;s mom case update as trial is set after disturbing threats
Savannah Guthrie’s mom case update as trial is set after disturbing threats

Savannah Guthrie is still waiting for answers as her mother Nancy Guthrie remains missing.

But a new shocking update in the case has now brought some attention to it.

Nancy, 84, was last seen on the evening of January 31, 2026, after friends dropped her home in Tucson, Arizona.

The next morning, when she did not appear at church, people close to her became worried.

Later, signs at her home suggested that something serious had happened, including blood at the doorstep and a disabled security system, pointing toward a possible forced kidnapping.

In the days that followed, the family received several ransom messages as some of them turned out to be fake, including texts that read, "Did you get the 12 bitcoin? We’re waiting on our end for the transaction."

However, there were also calls made to a family member.

Now, a man named Derrick Callella, 42, has been charged over these messages.

He is accused of sending ransom demands and using communication to threaten or harass and his trial is set for June 23 at a federal court in Tucson.

Despite this update, Nancy’s disappearance is still unsolved and the family continues to offer a $1 million reward as the search for her goes on.

Cher denied urgent request for conservatorship of troubled son Elijah again
Cher denied urgent request for conservatorship of troubled son Elijah again
'Wicked' star slams airline policy after shocking boarding denial
'Wicked' star slams airline policy after shocking boarding denial
Beyonce honours her 'soul sisters' as Destiny's Child marks huge milestone
Beyonce honours her 'soul sisters' as Destiny's Child marks huge milestone
'Hunger Games' returns: Sunrise on the reaping is coming
'Hunger Games' returns: Sunrise on the reaping is coming
Demi Lovato gushes over Joe Jonas, Selena Gomez after surprise reunion
Demi Lovato gushes over Joe Jonas, Selena Gomez after surprise reunion
Ryan Reynolds makes rare statement about Blake Lively's lawsuit
Ryan Reynolds makes rare statement about Blake Lively's lawsuit
Niall Horan reacts as One Direction syncs up: 'We're all going'
Niall Horan reacts as One Direction syncs up: 'We're all going'
Kate Hudson gets real about awards season burnout
Kate Hudson gets real about awards season burnout