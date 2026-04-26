Savannah Guthrie’s mom case update as trial is set after disturbing threats

Savannah Guthrie is still waiting for answers as her mother Nancy Guthrie remains missing.

But a new shocking update in the case has now brought some attention to it.

Nancy, 84, was last seen on the evening of January 31, 2026, after friends dropped her home in Tucson, Arizona.

The next morning, when she did not appear at church, people close to her became worried.

Later, signs at her home suggested that something serious had happened, including blood at the doorstep and a disabled security system, pointing toward a possible forced kidnapping.

In the days that followed, the family received several ransom messages as some of them turned out to be fake, including texts that read, "Did you get the 12 bitcoin? We’re waiting on our end for the transaction."

However, there were also calls made to a family member.

Now, a man named Derrick Callella, 42, has been charged over these messages.

He is accused of sending ransom demands and using communication to threaten or harass and his trial is set for June 23 at a federal court in Tucson.

Despite this update, Nancy’s disappearance is still unsolved and the family continues to offer a $1 million reward as the search for her goes on.