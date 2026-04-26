Olivia Rodrigo drops secret bombshell at surprise exclusive show

Olivia Rodrigo teases top-secret information about 'OR3' in surprise concert

Olivia Rodrigo raised the bar for her upcoming album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, during an exclusive invite-only show for fans.

The 23-year-old pop superstar performed many of her hit songs including drivers license, lacy, vampire, good 4 u, bad idea right?, and more, as well as her newly released song drop dead, and an unreleased song which features Weyes Blood.

Rodrigo brought out her collaborator as a surprise for the fans, who couldn't help but gush about the upcoming song.

Many fans described it "as a 'heartbreaking ballad' where she’s 'yearning and begging someone to stay,'" and also as their "new favourite song."

The vampire songstress performed the show at The Echo in Los Angeles and over a 350 people attended the event.

Since the show had a strict no-phones policy, there were no leaks of the unreleased song, but fans took to social media and fangirled over the upcoming release, writing, "THE SADDEST ONE SHE'S EVER WRITTEN!."

Another added, "It's gonna be the song of the century."

One chimed in, "I JUST SAW OLIVIA RODRIGO PERFORM LIVE IN AN INTIMATE CONCERT AND SHE SANG DROP DEAD TWICE AND SANG A NEW FREAKING SONG."