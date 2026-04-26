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Victoria Beckham reacts to Nikki Glaser's dig at TIME100 Gala

Nikki Glaser hosted TIME100 Gala and roasted Victoria Beckham for one of her quirks

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 26, 2026

Victoria Beckham reacts to Nikki Glaser&apos;s dig at TIME100 Gala
Nikki Glaser hosted TIME100 Gala and roasted Victoria Beckham for one of her quirks

Nikki Glaser did not spare Victoria Beckham in her opening monologue at the TIME100 Gala as she began roasting the attendees.

The 41-year-old host and comedian took a dig at Posh Spice’s habit of keeping a straight face during interactions.

“One of the most impressive people on the list is Victoria Beckham, of course,” Glaser said, adding, “Oh my god. She was a global pop star, now a serious fashion designer. She’s married to David Beckham. She’s rich, successful, stunning. What’s it going to take to get you to smile? I mean, really, please smile. You’re one of the only British people who should.”

As the camera shifted over to the Spice Girls alum she could be seen hardly containing her laughter as she maintained a tight-lipped smile.

As for her husband David Beckham, he was smiling and giggling throughout.

The star designer was honoured as one of the most influential people in the world, during the gala on Friday, and only a day before, they celebrated her latest fashion collection.

However, despite the professional achievements, the Beckhams have been facing a sorrow in their family life as their eldest son Brooklyn has been estranged from them for a long time, with no intentions to reconcile. 

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