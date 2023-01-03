 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 03 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles’ divorce with Diana to stand in way of his coronation?

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 03, 2023

King Charles’ divorce with the late Princess Diana could pose a constitutional crisis at his coronation
King Charles’ divorce with the late Princess Diana could pose a constitutional crisis at his coronation

King Charles’ divorce with his first wife, the late Princess Diana, could pose a constitutional crisis at the time of his coronation later this year in May, a royal insider has said.

The former Prince of Wales will be crowned in a ‘scaled back’ coronation ceremony on Saturday, May 6, where he will also take an oath to uphold the law and the Church of England before being anointed King with holy oil.

However, royal biographer Anthony Holden has suggested that King Charles coronation oath might need some changing given that he divorced his first wife Princess Diana and later married the now-Queen Consort Camilla in 2005.

Writing to The Guardian, Holden shared how a former Archbishop of Canterbury once told him that for a divorced man to be crowned King, ‘a revision of the coronation oath and a new statute of parliament would be required. ‘

“Given the convention that parliament does not debate the monarchy without the monarch’s consent – it is his or her government, after all, not ours – this would require the prime minister of the day to seek King Charles III’s permission to debate whether or not it felt able to crown him,” Holden shared.

He then stated: “This, Runcie (former Archbishop of Canterbury) told me, would amount to a constitutional crisis.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry unveils plan about his return to royal family

Prince Harry unveils plan about his return to royal family
Ever Anderson expresses elation over first magazine cover shoot: Photo

Ever Anderson expresses elation over first magazine cover shoot: Photo
Prince Harry wants to make amend with King Charles, William after US backlash?

Prince Harry wants to make amend with King Charles, William after US backlash?
Janet Jackson decides to ‘implement’ #MeToo checks for upcoming musical tour

Janet Jackson decides to ‘implement’ #MeToo checks for upcoming musical tour
Victoria Beckham to have face-to-face discussion with Nicola Peltz after year of bickering

Victoria Beckham to have face-to-face discussion with Nicola Peltz after year of bickering
Rihanna to bring her 7-month-old son to her first Super Bowl concert

Rihanna to bring her 7-month-old son to her first Super Bowl concert

'Kanye West is 'not dead'

'Kanye West is 'not dead'
Charlize Theron spills about the condition for saying yes to Fast and Furious spin-off

Charlize Theron spills about the condition for saying yes to Fast and Furious spin-off
Miley Cyrus to release new single 'Flowers' on ex-hubby Liam Hemsworth birthday

Miley Cyrus to release new single 'Flowers' on ex-hubby Liam Hemsworth birthday
Prince Andrew will 'go through psychological breakdown', predicts psychic

Prince Andrew will 'go through psychological breakdown', predicts psychic
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'need no help' in looking like 'villains'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'need no help' in looking like 'villains'
Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse exude couple goals at JFK airport

Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse exude couple goals at JFK airport