King Charles’ divorce with Diana to stand in way of his coronation?

King Charles’ divorce with the late Princess Diana could pose a constitutional crisis at his coronation

King Charles’ divorce with his first wife, the late Princess Diana, could pose a constitutional crisis at the time of his coronation later this year in May, a royal insider has said.

The former Prince of Wales will be crowned in a ‘scaled back’ coronation ceremony on Saturday, May 6, where he will also take an oath to uphold the law and the Church of England before being anointed King with holy oil.

However, royal biographer Anthony Holden has suggested that King Charles coronation oath might need some changing given that he divorced his first wife Princess Diana and later married the now-Queen Consort Camilla in 2005.

Writing to The Guardian, Holden shared how a former Archbishop of Canterbury once told him that for a divorced man to be crowned King, ‘a revision of the coronation oath and a new statute of parliament would be required. ‘

“Given the convention that parliament does not debate the monarchy without the monarch’s consent – it is his or her government, after all, not ours – this would require the prime minister of the day to seek King Charles III’s permission to debate whether or not it felt able to crown him,” Holden shared.

He then stated: “This, Runcie (former Archbishop of Canterbury) told me, would amount to a constitutional crisis.”